Matthew Loren Helton, 46, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 29th, at his home.
Matthew is survived by his companion, Barbara Smith; his children: Felicia Hall and husband Ralph, Dewey Dillon Helton and wife Shania, Matthew Brandon Pete Helton, Brittany Henson and husband Will, and Tyler Helton; his stepchildren: Justin Smith and Betty Collins; his grandchildren: Jonathan (Rover) Allen, Bentley Hall, Branton Helton, Liam Henson, Emma Henson, Justin Helton, Tyler Helton, Eliana Helton, Jazzy Smith, and Bryson Hensley; his father, Roger Grubb; his godparents, Hershell and Josephine Gross; and his Fur Baby, Bella Helton.
Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Friday, April 3rd at the Cold Fork Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
