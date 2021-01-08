Mattie Brackett, age 96 of Trenton, went on to be with the Lord at Arlington Pointe on Monday, January 4, 2021. Mattie was born in Manchester, Kentucky on May 9, 1924 to the late Jay and Nevada (Ball) Murray.
Mattie will be reunited in heaven with her husband, Neal Brackett, as well as her parents, and her brothers and sisters; Ed, Leonard, Ernest, Brownie, George, Cassie, Della, Lucinda, and Betty. And also many dear friends that have went on before her.
Mattie will be dearly missed by her children, Junior Leevon (Linda) Brackett, Nevada Jane (Butch) Stewart, Brenda Diane Giddens and William Edward Brackett; her grandchildren, Diana (Arnie) Turner, Margrett (Phil) Braaksma, Nicole (Andy) Wetherill, Teresa (Jason) Cathers, Stephanie (Roger) Williams, Melissa Brackett and Robin (Josh) Jones; her great grandchildren, Bradley, Jeremiah, Caleb, Philip, Casey, Alexis, Owen, Nathan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Louie, Cole, Kenny, Kevin, Jacob, Justin, Linda Carol, Brandon, Everett, Bridgette, Dale, Braedon; as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Bryce, Ellis, Warren, Levi, Ethan, Miles and Bracken; also honorary great granddaughter Cassidy and special friend Alice.
Anyone who reads the above list will obviously know what a wonderful life she lived. We are so blessed we had her for so many years. She was the rock and the center of our family. We have so many special memories with her, it would be impossible to begin to list them all. We are also so grateful for all of her friends, from churches, and places of work, or even our family’s family that loved her just as we did. Our family would like to especially thank Nicole and Alexis for keeping us informed at the window and holding her hand until the end.
We have learned many things from her. But the most important thing she taught us is how to love the Lord, to worship him, and trust in him, and have a personal relationship with him. As written in her own words to us on paper that we hold dear, “I am going home to live with Jesus and rest and I will be with my family and friends. And I want all my children and family to follow me. I love everybody.” We are overwhelmingly blessed knowing we have this promise from her. So as much as we miss her here with us, we know it will not be long before we see her again. And we rejoice with her as she had a wonderful homecoming.
Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Arnie Turner and Pastor Harold Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12:00 NOON to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Queen City Hospice.
