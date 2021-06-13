Mattie Collett, age 91, of Manchester, passed away Friday, June 11th, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester. 

Mattie is survived by her daughter Darlene Huffman of Lexington and her daughter-in-law Beverly Collett. 

She is also survived by the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Scott Taylor, Brandy Burns (Charles), Mitzi Nolan (Jason), Shannon (Billy) Kersey, Charley and Tucker Burns, Jalon and Tatum Nolan, Jacob Taylor, Ella Taylor, Copelyn Taylor, Brittany and Kailee Nolan, and Malarie Kersey. 

She is preceded in death by her husband Gill Collett, her son Alex Collett, son in law Gary Huffman, and the following brothers and sisters: William Sevier, Tom Sevier, Jim Sevier, Nancy Marie Bowling, and Martha Delph. 

The funeral service for Mattie will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home.

 
Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 16
Service
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 16
Interment
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
3:00PM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
400 Richmond Rd
Manchester, KY 40962
