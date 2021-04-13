Mrs. Mattie Henson, age 80 departed this life on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, October 22, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Alex and Georgia Davis Smith. She was a member of the Horse Creek Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Patricia Hubbard (Golden) of Annville, Earnest Henson, Jr. (Wanda) of London, Jimmy Henson of Manchester, Sharon Gray (Murrell) of Manchester, Marie Brock of Manchester and Christopher Scott Henson (Kathy) of Manchester as well as 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister: Viola Stanley and her brother: Donald Smith and her foster brother: Fred Gibson as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Alex and Georgia Smith, her husband: Earnest, her son: Donnie Henson and her daughter: Debbie Lynn Perry.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Henson will be conducted on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Davis will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Earnest in the Earnest Henson Cemetery in the Left Hand Fork of Billy’s Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 1:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
