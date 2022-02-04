Mattie Lee Barrett, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on September 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Virgil and Willie (Hoskins) Smith. On February 9, 1957 in Richmond, Indiana, she married Robert Marshall Barrett, Sr., and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2015. Mattie is survived by her six children, Vicky (Charles) Hauck, Teresa (Michael) Turney, Marsha (Scott) Lanum, Kimberly Barrett, Jennifer (Mark) Siefer and Robert M. (Jennifer) Barrett, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Dale (Phyllis) Smith and David (Phyllis) Smith; many nieces and nephews. Mattie was also preceded in death by her brothers, James, Paul, Clark and Cecil Smith. Visitation will be held from 10am – 12pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 12:30pm at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Guilty plea entered in murder
- Lisa Martin
- Over 1,000 COVID cases in Clay for January
- Beloved bus driver falls victim to COVID
- Flooding followed by ice within 24 hours
- Eugenia Baker Isom
- Doctor pleads guilty to tax evasion
- We've missed a lot of school, but not like in '77, '78
- Whitley man sentenced in violent kidnapping
- Larry 'Luke' Sester
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.