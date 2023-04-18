Mattie Marie “Tootie” Rosiere, age 82 departed this life on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born on Friday, May 10, 1940 in Manchester to Willie and Anna (Hicks) Byrd. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brothers and sisters: Kent Byrd and wife Ruth; Lee Byrd and wife Sharlene; Thelma Johnson; Bessie Allen and husband Owen; Betty Collett and husband Harold; Dessie Barger and husband Vernon; Joyce Frazier and husband Stanley and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Anna Byrd; her husbands: Howard Hensley and James Rosiere; brothers: James “Jimmy” Byrd, Ardie Byrd and her sister: Minnie Mae Edwards Woods.
Funeral services for Mattie “Tootie” Rosiere will be conducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Thomas Bishop and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Byrd-Hensley Cemetery in the El’s Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.