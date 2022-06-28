Maudie Smith Henson, age 70 of Burning Springs, was born in Manchester, KY on May 26, 1952 to the late Vernon and May Smith and departed this life on June 24, 2022 in the Advent Health Care of Manchester. She is a member of old Chop Bottom Holiness Church and enjoyed cooking, watching TV, playing on her Tablet, going to Church, listening to Gospel Music, going out to eat, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her husband: Floyd Henson; a son: Jamie Henson; a daughter: Amy Henson; 5 brothers: Charlie Smith, Hubert Smith, Billy Ray Smith, Gary Smith, and Larry Smith preceded her in death.
She is survived by her second husband: Bobby Smith of Burning Springs; a son: Bobby Henson of Burning Springs; a daughter: Shelia Williams and husband George; a stepdaughter: Crystal Henson and husband Steven of Burning Springs; 4 brothers: Carl Smith of Burning Springs, Estill Smith and wife Loretta and Vernon Smith, Jr. and wife Peggy all of Manchester, and Marsh Smith of London, KY; 2 sisters: Irene Gray and Debra Smith both of Manchester; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a host other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Maudie Henson were conducted in the Old Chop Bottom Holiness Church on Monday, June 27, 2022 with Rev. Paul Mitchell and Rev. Gary Dugger officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.