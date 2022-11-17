Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born in Manchester, Kentucky, on Aug. 29, 1938, Maxine was the daughter of the late Thomas Proffitt and Nollie (Minton) Harris.
The loving memory of Maxine Herbert will be forever cherished by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna "Joy" (Dan) Hoffman, North Manchester, Regina (Dave) Kilty, Kokomo, and Janice Houlihan, Wabash; one sister; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A private graveside will be held at a later date.
The family of Maxine Herbert has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
