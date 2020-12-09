Maxine Sizemore Howard, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 7th, at her home.
Maxine was born in Clay County, KY on April 5, 1954, a daughter of the late Charlie and Rosie Lawson Sizemore.
Maxine is survived by her children: Scott (Brigette) Jordan, and Dwayne Jordan, both of Manchester, Annie (Eddie) Delver of Somerset, and Billie Jean Howard of London
She is also survived by her brothers and sister: Eddie "Donkey" Sizemore, Dwayne Sizemore, and Myrtle Wagers, all of Manchester; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Ray Jordan.
Private Services will be held on Saturday, December 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery.
