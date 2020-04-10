(Editor’s Note: The following story details the life of an interesting character in Clay County’s history. Known as General May, this man killed eight people and was later found guilty and electrocuted in 1913. This story is reprinted from the Kentucky Historical Society.)
During his testimony, General denied killing 7-9 other people. He stated that the only trouble he ever had was on Otter Creek in Clay County and Ely Hollow in Knox County.
Per an article written in the Louisville Courier Journal on the 8th of January, 1900, during a trial before a Magistrate at a schoolhouse on Otter Creek, Clay County, Kentucky, a fight broke out. Lige Lewis, a brother of the ex Sheriff, Joe Lewis and General May were both reported to be dead. However, this does not appear to be the case. Per a later article, General had received 12 bullet wounds and survived. General was also credited with shooting Lige Lewis’s arm off. Whether this occurred at the time of the incident in 1900, or later is unclear.
In other articles, it was reported that he admitted to killing John Lawson in Knox County around December of 1910, killing Mart Smith, in Knox County in 1909 and shooting the arm and leg off Jim Stubblefield, who had been a witness in the Goebel murder trials. By the time of the incident with the Meredith’s, General May already had a reputation, along with his buddy, Old Huldy, of being an ornery individual.
Prior to the fatal incident in March of 1911, General testified that he had been living at Four Mile in Bell County. His mother lived at the old home place on Otter Creek in Clay County. The home place was about three quarters of a mile from the Meredith’s property and the John Duff’s house was below that and right off the road referred to as Knob Lick Branch. General testified that he was going to move back to the home place to help them with the work as he was tired of working the coal mines. He stated that he spent the night at John Duff’s home the Saturday before the murders.
On that Sunday, the 5th day of March 1911, Sherman Meredith, Belle Meredith, his pregnant wife, John Henry Meredith, their 4-year-old son and Farmer Freeman were headed down the road to visit with Gabe Smith, who was selling out and leaving the area. The Meredith’s were going to see what was available and Sherman was particularly interested in a mattockand Freeman went with them to continue to discuss a trade and to purchase some potatoes from Mr. Smith.
Per General Mays testimony, as the Meredith’s were walking by, Sherman called out to General to talk at the paling (fence). They chatted for a few minutes about the coal mines and Generals brother renting a home from John Duff. The conversation took a turn to an issue that had arisen between Sherman Meredith and Generals mother, Catherine. The Mays had been cutting some trees for lumber and per Sherman, some of those trees were on the Meredith property and as such, Catherine owed him $5. The Mays denied this and stated they would not pay. The disagreement heated up and General said that Meredith was the first to pull a gun. There was a bit of a struggle and General testified that Meredith started to pull his gun when General swiped at his arm, pulled his gun out and shot him in the face. Meredith fell and General jumped over the fence when he stated that Farmer Freeman pulled a gun and fired a shot. So, General started returning fire and chasing Farmer Freeman down the road. A bullet hit Farmer Freeman in the heel but he kept running. When asked about Mrs. Meredith, he stated that she was down below Sherman and couldn’t have been hit by his shots. General admitted to firing two more shots at Meredith but stated that Mrs. Meredith was too far away to have been hit by them. After hitting Freeman, May kept running until he reached his mother’s home, saddled a mule and then took off to Knox County.General May claimed that he did not know Mrs. Meredith had been killed until the next day and he thought that he had killed Farmer Freeman as well. Several witnesses testified to his bragging about the murders and getting away with them.
However, he did leave a witness, Farmer Freeman survived the bullet wound and his testimony is significantly different than General Mays. Farmer Freeman was a man of color and identified his father as being Can Freeman. He too lived on Otter Creek in Clay County about a half mile from John Duff’s place. On that fateful day, Freeman testified that he was with Sherman Meredith, starting out at the Meredith home along with Belle Meredith and their child, Johnnie Meredith. Freeman had gone to visit the Meredith’s as they had been working out a trade for lumber. He went there in the morning and had a meal with them. After the meal, Sherman and Freeman started down to Gabe Smith’s home which was past the Duff home. Mrs. Meredith and Johnny came along and caught up with them after they passed Duff’s home. Freeman wanted to buy some potatoes and Sherman wanted to buy a mattock. They remained there a couple of hours. As they were returning home and passing the Duff’s, General called for Sherman to come back and talk. Farmer remained where he was, a little past the house and closer to the barn. Belle walked back up with Sherman. They stood and talked for a little bit and it appeared friendly as they were “kindly laughing a bit” General was moving around a bit which caught Farmers attention. He was waiting for Sherman as they were still discussing the potential trade. General started looking off in the distance and said something about looking off. When Sherman turned his head to look in that direction, General shot him in the back of the head. Freeman “…saw a lock of hair fly.” Freeman was asked what happened next, Freeman responded “Well, Sherman, when he shot him he pitched over onto his left side like he was trying to look right up in General’s face and his wife grabbed him right here by the coat and went right on down kindly after him, and then General he throwed his pistol right over the fence, I mean the gate or yard fence, and fired it two more times, two more shots right quick, quick as a man could fire.” The shots were fired “Right in the direction of them, right near him and right in the direction of them is where they was fired.”
Freeman did not wait to hear if anything was said and just “wheeled around and run”. General chased him firing along the way. When asked if he (Freeman) shot back, Freeman stated that he did not as he did not have anything to shoot with. The last he saw of Belle was her being ‘down over her husband.” One of the bullets did hit Freeman in his foot and per Freeman, the bullet traveled up to the ball of his foot where it remained and was still there the day he testified.
After General May hit Freeman, thinking he had killed him or that he would die from the bullet wound, he ran. He ran over fences, yards, passed people and headed up to his mother’s home. Once there he grabbed a mule and set off for Knox County. As the General ran, he thought that he had killed all the witnesses that could harm him and that he would be ok as the only witnesses left, were all his friends. He knew that he had wounded Freeman,but thought that the type of bullet used would still kill him. Based on statements made, General May, believed that he could and would get away what he had done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.