Maynard Smith, age 85, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at his home. 

Maynard is survived by two daughters Rebecca Smallwood of London, and Marcella Revis and husband Bruce of Manchester, and one daughter in law Tracy Smith. 

Maynard is also survived by one brother Alvin Smith and Wife Marsha and one sister Beulah Adams and husband Ray all of Manchester as well as the following 4 grandchildren Rodney Gibbs, Matthew Lincoln Smith, Kendra Alexis Smith, and Krista Smith, and 3 great-grandchildren Caiden Gibbs, Weston Gibbs, and Mackenzie Gibbs. 

Maynard is preceded in death by his wife Betty Faye Hollin Smith, one son Lincoln Smith and his parents James Robert Smith and Della Howard Smith. 

The funeral service for Maynard will be held at 2 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Monday, January 18, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 19
Funeral
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 19
Interment
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
3:00PM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
400 Richmond Rd
Manchester, KY 40962
