While turnout is expected to be low for the county-wide races, the exact opposite is expected for precincts within the city of Manchester.
Hotly contested mayoral and city council races have sparked a huge interest in the upcoming November 8thGeneral Election.
Incumbent mayor James Ed Garrison will attempt to fend off a challenge by political newcomer Steve Collins.
Mayor Garrison is seeking his third term as mayor. Garrison says he is a firm believer in fiscal responsibility.
“When I took office as mayor, the city was in a financial mess,” he said. “Bills were unpaid. Taxes, fees and other bills were not being collected. My priority was to remedy the situation. It was a difficult task but we can now say the city is on firm financial ground.”
The mayor says with financially stability the city has been able to increase services and give all city employees a raise.
Steve Collins has been none as a volunteer to the community for several years.
“I have served my community for the last 30+ yrs. My service began as a Registered Nurse in the ER at Memorial Hospital. We owned and operated Dollar Mania for 20yrs. Then as a volunteer for Project Hope/Stay In Clay,” Collins said. “My experiences over the last 30 plus years has more than qualified me to serve the citizens of Manchester and Clay County as a whole. I have a passion for growth, productivity and seeing our businesses thrive. That’s the reason I want to run the city as a business benefiting the residents as well as the employees.”
CITY COUNCIL
The race for Manchester City Council will bring two new members as longtime councilwomen Barbara Colter and Penny Robinson are not seeking re-election.
10 people are on the ballot for seats on the eight-person council.
Incumbents Earl Owens, Traci Rice White, Betty Meredith, Charles “Dobber” Weaver, Russell Gregory and Darnell Hipsher are all seeking to retain their seats.
They will be seeing opposition from Dorothy Sizemore, Whitney Randolph Smith, Wes Brumley, Joshua Jackson and Felicia Pennington-Neal.
