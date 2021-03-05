The water situation for customers on the City of Manchester water system is looking a little better, according to Mayor James Ed Garrison.
"We've worked around the clock and we're doing our best to make sure everybody has water," he said Friday morning.
The mayor gave an update on the levels of the water tanks:
-Oneida Water Tank has 28 feet in it. But that level will go down quickly as they turn water in the area back on.
"Right now we have repaired all the wash out locations in the Oneida/Bullskin area," he said. "We are going to fill the main line up then go hollow by hollow turning them back on. If we find leaks, obviously we will have to turn the hollow back off and make a repair."
-Elk Hill Tank is at two foot and climbing. This tank provides water for the southern part of the county.
-Lucas Hollow Tank in East Manchester is at 23 feet.
-Pennington Hill Tank 13 feet.
-Laurel County Tank six feet.
-Sandhill Tank is empty.
"Once we get the level up at the Elk Hill tank we will then push water to Sandhill," he said. "Maybe by tonight or into Saturday morning that area will start seeing water at some low pressure."
The mayor says water is slowly making it's way to several areas right now and the boil water advisory would remain in effect until further notice.
"We hope by Saturday afternoon to have water service restored," he said.
This pertains only to customers on the Manchester City Water System, not North Manchester.
