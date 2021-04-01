U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05) announced today Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard will receive $500,000 and the City of Manchester will receive $50,000 to support Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder. The federal resources come from an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) pilot program called INSPIRE (Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems) that Senator McConnell established in the December 2019 government-funding legislation to combat addiction throughout the region. Congressman Rogers is a longtime supporter of ARC and voted to create this program.
“Innovative treatment professionals in Kentucky are helping save lives from addiction. With my friend Congressman Rogers, I’m determined to continue delivering the federal resources to support their inspiring work to fight this scourge in our communities,” said Senator McConnell. “It’s my privilege to continue partnering with leaders across Kentucky who remain focused on the epidemic of substance abuse during the pandemic. I’m particularly proud of those like Jennifer Hancock and Michael Nix and their teams who recognize the vital connection between a steady job and long-term recovery. Together, we can help Kentuckians rebuild their lives for the better.”
“One of the most challenging aspects of the recovery process can be getting a job, and gaining the skills and confidence to be successful. Thanks to ARC’s new INSPIRE program, individuals in recovery will have additional support as they take the next big step into living a drug-free life. Senator McConnell and I secured this special funding to help the ARC be a part of bringing the recovery process full-circle in our Appalachian region,” said Congressman Rogers. “Last year, Kentucky lost a record 1,946 individuals to opioid overdose deaths, so we must remain vigilant in our efforts to help every single person recovering from substance use disorder.”
Kentucky River Community Care is awarded $500,000 for a pilot partnership in Knott and Perry counties to create a holistic program helping Kentuckians in recovery reenter the workforce.
“Resources provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission INSPIRE grant have afforded Kentucky River Community Care and Hickory Hill Recovery Center the opportunity to strengthen our clients’ recovery supports via the Bridges to Work program,” said Hickory Hill Recovery Center Program Director Michael Nix. “Bridges to Work and our community partners will build a strong recovery ecosystem in Eastern Kentucky by coordinating current health and recovery efforts and implementing a transformative employment model. We would like to express our gratitude for our community partners, Appalachian Regional Commission and Senator Mitch McConnell for all of their support and efforts in combating addiction.”
The City of Manchester is awarded $50,000 to create a strategic plan to enhance treatment and recovery services in the area.
“Volunteers of America is determined to fulfill our promise to collaborate with the City and County and other local leaders to build a recovery ecosystem in Clay County. This latest phase of our work is made possible with a critical investment from ARC. With this ARC investment we will develop a strategic plan that enables growth of second chance employment in the county and region. None of this work would be possible without the unwavering support of Leader McConnell,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO, Volunteers of America Mid-States.“The Leader has seen the impact of the opioid scourge on Southeastern Kentucky firsthand and has pledged to bring resources to support highly effective partnerships like those we have developed throughout Southeastern Kentucky. Our community will undoubtedly be transformed and five years from now we will have more jobs, more Kentuckians returning to the workforce and fewer families ripped apart by addiction. I could not be more grateful for the Leader’s sincere and effective role in supporting VOA in driving towards this vital goal.”
Last year, Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers announced Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) was awarded approximately $3.3 million for treatment programs in Clay County. Senator McConnell attended the 2019 ribbon cutting of VOA’s Recovery Community Center in Manchester. The then-Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy also attended at the Senator’s invitation.
As Senate Republican Leader, McConnell continues to prioritize the national response to opioid and substance abuse. Since 2015, he has delivered more than $280 million to bolster Kentucky’s prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts. Senator McConnell and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) championed the CAREER Act in 2018 to support organizations offering employment, housing and recovery services.
