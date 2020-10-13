U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and the National Park Service will host a celebration to commemorate the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument's new designation as part of the National Park System on October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the lawn of the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor's Center. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band from Fort Campbell will participate in the special event. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
WHO
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers
Kate MacGregor, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Interior
Tom Bennett, Chairman, American Battlefield Trust
Dr. Bruce Burkett, President, Mill Springs Battlefield Association
WHAT
The Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument is now the 421st unit of the National Park System.
The Battle of Mill Springs was the second largest Civil War battle to take place in Kentucky and marked the first significant victory for the Union Army.
WHEN
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m./EDT
WHERE
Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Visitor's Center
Located at 9020 West Highway 80, Nancy, Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.