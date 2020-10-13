U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and the National Park Service will host a celebration to commemorate the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument's new designation as part of the National Park System on October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the lawn of the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor's Center. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band from Fort Campbell will participate in the special event. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.  

WHO

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell 

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers 

Kate MacGregor, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Interior 

Tom Bennett, Chairman, American Battlefield Trust 

Dr. Bruce Burkett, President, Mill Springs Battlefield Association

         WHAT    

The Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument is now the 421st unit of the National Park System. 

The Battle of Mill Springs was the second largest Civil War battle to take place in Kentucky and marked the first significant victory for the Union Army.  

           

WHEN   

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m./EDT

WHERE

Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Visitor's Center 

Located at 9020 West Highway 80, Nancy, Kentucky

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you