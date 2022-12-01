(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers season is off and underway after a Monday night matchup with the Whitley County Colonels, and now they look ahead to close the week strong against McCreary County Central on the road, and a home contest against the always dreaded Harlan County Black Bears.
McCreary County Central – The Lady Raiders will look to shock and send the Lady Tigers home angry, as they are a group that returns all five starters from the 2021/2022 season. Led by Kennedy Creekmore who returns from an ACL injury, the Lady Tigers will have their hands full with this talented group.
Stopping their balanced scoring attack will be the challenge, as Megan Loudermilk (17.4ppg) can pour it in, as well as Creekmore who averaged 13 per game prior to her knee injury. Seniors Kaylee Chitwood and Jayci Bell round out the Lady Raiders. Clay County must defend well in this contest to come home with the win. Tip is set for 7:30PM, December 2nd, at McCreary County High School.
Harlan County – The Lady Black Bears are typically one of the region favorites but seem to have slid down slightly in the last few years. They posted a 20-win season in a rebuilding year, so it doesn’t seem they still can’t play however, as Harlan is led by one of the region’s top players in Ella Karst, a 5-3 guard who can score from anywhere on the court, as well as having some of the regions’ best ball-handling skills.
Joining Karst are seniors Taytum Griffin (5.7ppg) and Hailey Austin (5.5ppg). Harlan County plays a physical brand of basketball, and this season they will be no different. Clay County must come ready to play some gritty basketball, or it could be a long evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30PM, December 3rd, at Clay County High School.
