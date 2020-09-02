Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 1, 2020 at approximately 2:26 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Tammy McGuire, 51 of Mckee. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Sgt. Gabbard was notified by Solid Waste Coordinator Chris Reid that the above mentioned subject was operating the motor vehicle when she crossed the center lane on the highway and ran multiple cars off the road along with almost hitting another vehicle head on before hitting a guardrail. Sgt. Gabbard made contact with the above mentioned subject who advised him that she had taken suboxone earlier this date along with a Xanax the night prior. The above mentioned subject was determined to be under the influence following an investigation, she refused to submit to a blood test.
Tammy McGuire, 51 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Require Insurance
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
