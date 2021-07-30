McKinley C. Saylor, 84, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky the son of Jess Saylor and Emma Bowling Sizemore. He was a United States Air Force veteran. McKinley worked at Printpack in Greensburg for 35 years. He was a member of the Moscow Christian Church.
Survivors include: Children, Victoria Moon, Yvonne Collins, Barbara Rossi, Scott (Sherry) Saylor, and Talena Velez; 12 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren; Siblings, Mary Sizemore, Lou Logsdon, and Homer (Travis) Saylor. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Son, McKinley, Jr.; and Siblings, Woodrow Saylor, Gilbert Saylor, Goldie Gray, Leonard Saylor, Claude Saylor, George Saylor, Dorothy Saylor, and Raymond Saylor.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral at 12:00 pm. Rev. Bruce Pence will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.Gilliland-howe.com.
