Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 10, 2021 at approximately 10:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested McKinley Nolan, 52 of London. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Contact was made with the driver who showed signs of impairment. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence and admitted to using medication through hypodermic needles which was also in plain sight of Deputy Brumley.
Mckinley Nolan, 52 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Improper Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
• License to Be in Possession
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
