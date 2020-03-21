Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 20, 2020 at approximately 7:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Deputy Jared Smith and Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey arrested Shannon McQueen, 37, of Gum Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male subject refusing to leave a business on North 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold located the subject attempting to hide behind the business.
Once the subject seen Deputy Arnold, he then attempted to flee on foot. After a foot pursuit, Deputy Arnold attempted to place the subject under arrest when the subject became combative. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Wayne Hensley. Shannon McQueen, 37 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Menacing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.