Conservation Officer Chris Meadows received a top statewide honor recently.
Meadows was awarded the 2020 Governor’s Ambassador Award by Governor Andy Beshear.
The Governor had this to say about Meadows:
“Officer Chris Meadows is a conservation officer whose duties include protecting wildlife and enforcing fish and game laws. He consistently involves himself in youth programs related to Fish and Wildlife and provides community-oriented policing in Clay County. The pandemic created problems that no one could have expected. Officer Meadows identified needs that were not being met and took it upon himself to find ways to help families in Clay County. Every weekday, Officer Meadows went to the local elementary school to distribute meals. Officer Meadows also provided drop off service for those that did not have transportation. During this routine, he dropped off and picked up NTI instruction packets and homework since many of the families he served did not have access to the internet. Because of these actions and many more, Officer Meadows is making a positive impact on the community he serves.”
Officer Meadows is also a free-lance photographer and covers various sporting events for The Enterprise. Congratulations Chris!
