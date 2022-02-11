Mearl Slusher, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 9th, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.
Mearl was born in Manchester, KY on March 18, 1962, a son of the late Coy and Bertha Gray Slusher.
Mearl is survived by his sister, Melva Mills, and his niece, Alma Hoskins.
In addition to his parents, Mearl was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Clarence Hoskins, Roy Hoskins, Oscar Hoskins, Russell Slusher, Linda Sue Hicks, and Alma Lee Berry.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 13th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Hoskins Hicks Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 13th at Britton Funeral Home.
