You can catch your first look at the Tigers and Lady Tigers Monday, November 8th during Black/Gold night at Clay County High School.

The schedule is as follows:

-5:30 p.m. 7th grade scrimmage

-5:50 p.m. 8th grade scrimmage

-6:15 p.m. CCHS Cheer

-6:25 p.m. Lady Tiger JV scrimmage

-6:45 p.m. Lady Tiger Varsity scrimmage

-7:10 p.m. Tiny Tigers

-7:20 p.m. Tiger J.V. scrimmage

-7:40 p.m. CCHS Cheer

-7:55 p.m. Tiger varsity scrimmage

Doors open at 5 p.m.  Admission is $5.  No passes accepted.  Students get in free!

Schedule subject to change, look for updates on Facebook at The Manchester Enterprise

