You can catch your first look at the Tigers and Lady Tigers Monday, November 8th during Black/Gold night at Clay County High School.
The schedule is as follows:
-5:30 p.m. 7th grade scrimmage
-5:50 p.m. 8th grade scrimmage
-6:15 p.m. CCHS Cheer
-6:25 p.m. Lady Tiger JV scrimmage
-6:45 p.m. Lady Tiger Varsity scrimmage
-7:10 p.m. Tiny Tigers
-7:20 p.m. Tiger J.V. scrimmage
-7:40 p.m. CCHS Cheer
-7:55 p.m. Tiger varsity scrimmage
Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5. No passes accepted. Students get in free!
Schedule subject to change, look for updates on Facebook at The Manchester Enterprise
