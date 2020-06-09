Melanie Anne Costa left this earth for a heavenly hone in her home in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 34. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana at St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1985 to Timothy C. Jones and Kelly (Riley) McFall. Melanie attended Attica High School and played softball, basketball and was a member of the Flag Corp. She had 3 children: Wesley, Kiera and Christian, who were the love of her life. She married Brian Costa, her best friend in 2015. Melanie was a manager at Spring in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked for UPS and was top saleswoman at Big M Dealership in Lexington. At the time of her passing, she was the top saleswoman and the Sales Manager at Chrysler of Lawrenceburg in Lexington, Kentucky. Melanie and her husband shared two boxers, Plum and Violet and a cat Tigger. Melanie worked hard and played harder. She made friends easily and didn’t hold a grudge. Melanie would light up any room she entered. She had a contagious smile and a winning personality. She loved her family, her friends, her animals, boxed and looking her best. Melanie is preceded in death by her nephew: Sammie, her aunt: Michelle, her GrandPa Frank and her uncle Ed.
She is survived by her husband Brian, her children: Wesley Ehrie, Kiera McFall and Christian McFall, stepdaughter: McKenzie Costa, her mother and stepfather: Kelly and Mike McFall of Manchester, her father and step-mother: Tim Jones and stepmother Annette, her brothers: Craig (wife Crystal, son Everett), Jason Joseph, and Brad Jones, her stepsisters Chantal (husband Brenden, son Liam), Jacot, Meara and Ahava McFall, grandparents Patricia Howell, Dave and Cathy Riley, her father-in-law: Guido Costa, mother-in-law: Bette Costa and mother-in-law and father-in-law: Karen and Pete Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe account Laying Melanie to rest.
Funeral Services for Melanie Anne Costa will be conducted on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery in the Shephertown Community followed by a celebration of life at Possum Trot Christian Camp.The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.