Melanie Jane Morgan born June 5, 1967 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 1, 2020 at her residence in Stinnett, Kentucky being 53-years old. Melanie was born in Hyden, Kentucky the daughter of the late Paul Roberts and the late Della Adams Roberts. Other than her Parents, Melanie was also preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Bertle & Nancy Roberts; Maternal Grandparents, Reuben & Eva Adams; A host of Aunts & Uncles. Melanie was a Member of the Stinnett Pentecostal Church, where she taught Women’s Bible Study, served as Youth Group Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. She was a Devoted Wife & Mother, Homeschooling Erica and Devoting her time to her Daughters Education. Melanie was the Secretary for the Stinnett Area Community Center and took a lot of pride in her Community, took great pride in her time with the Girl Scouts and mostly, her pride was anything to do with the Church and serving her Savior & Lord.
Melanie Jane Morgan leaves the following relatives to cherish her memory: Husband, Gary Morgan of Stinnett; Daughter, Erica Morgan of Stinnett; Special Aunt, Florence Barger of Hyden; Special Cousin who was like a Brother, Jeff Roberts & Wife, Deanna of Stinnett; Brother-In-Law: Alvin Morgan & Tammy of Stinnett; Father & Mother-In-Law, Rubble & Wanda Morgan of Stinnett; Special Cousin, Bonnie Joseph of Avawam; Special Pastor, James Bowling, Jr. & Wife, Celdrin of Stinnett; Devoted Church family, and a host of many other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral Services for Melanie Jane Morgan will be conducted on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Stinnett Pentecostal Church with Pastor James Bowling, Jr. officiating. The Interment will follow in the Rubble Morgan Family Cemetery located at Stinnett, Kentucky. There will be a walk through Visitation at the Stinnett Pentecostal Church on Monday evening from 6:00 till 9:00 P.M.
IN ACCORDANCE TO STATE MANDATES, MASK MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICED!
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.