Melinda Lynn (Frazier) Gehlhausen, 45, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, December 20th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, John Gehlhausen of Oneida; her parents, Mary and Jerry Frazier of Oneida; her daughter, Hannah Beth Ann Brown of Lexington; her son,Gerrad Harrison Brown of Oneida; and her brother and sister-in-law, Douglas W. and Leisa Frazier of Oneida.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
