Melissa Whitehead, 44, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 11th, at her home.
Melissa was born in Clay County, KY on December 9, 1975, a daughter of Lee Roy Metcalf and the late Virginia Ann (Byrd) Metcalf.
She is survived by her son, Austin Whitehead and wife Taylor of Manchester; her father, Lee Roy Metcalf of Sextons Creek; and by her grandchildren: Aubree Blake Whitehead and Jaxon Phoenix Whitehead.
Melissa is also survived by two brothers: Kevin Metcalf and wife Tina of Sextons Creek, and Michael Metcalf and wife Julie of Tyner; and by her nephew and nieces: Ryan Adkins of Richmond, Bethany Harrison of McKee, Megan Adkins of Tyner, and Brylee Metcalf of Sextons Creek.
In addition to her mother, Melissa was preceded in death by her grandson, Grayson Cole Whitehead.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Michael Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in the Virginia Metcalf Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, March 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
