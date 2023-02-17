Melvin Brumley, Jr. age 79, of Walton, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on November 15, 1943 to the late Harlan and Roberta Brumley (nee Hensley). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruth Hignite and Herbert Brumley. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Bonnie Jean Brumley (nee Middleton); son, Russell (Vicki) Brumley; grandchildren, Dr. Amanda (Dan) Brumley-Crockett, Krystie Brumley, Ashley (Andrew) Hemsath and Brittany (Alex) Feaster; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Brumley and Hailey Brumley; many great-grand dogs; brothers, Harold (Carol) Brumley and Herman (Edith) Brumley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends. Melvin loved his classic cars, especially his truck. In loving memory of Melvin, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators at www.bgcarenav.org or Sisters of St. Joseph the Worker at www.ssjw.org. Guestbook at NewcomerCincinnati.com
