Melvin Depew, 89 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home. He was born on Thursday, April 13, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky to Kelly Depew, Sr. and Winfred Howard Depew. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1973, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. His military career was a source of great pride and joy. Melvin loved UK basketball and his wife Lucille.
He leaves to mourn his passing his devoted and loving wife of 56 years: Lucille Depew, two children: a son: Michael Fagan and a daughter: Fran (Peter) Langevin as well as four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his younger brothers: Howard Depew and Kelly Depew, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Kelly, Sr. and Winfred Depew and his siblings: Earl Howard, Faye Henson and Bessie Ann Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504.
Funeral Services for Melvin Depew will be conducted on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Ronnie Henson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.