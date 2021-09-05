Melvin Eversole age 63, of Manchester, passed away Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Melvin is survived by his wife Vickie Eversole and the following children: Melvin Earl Eversole, Manchester, Daniel Scott Eversole (Kayla), Keavy, KY, Sharla Kay Messer (Mathew), Manchester, Kimberly Sue Henson, Manchester, and Amanda Spurlin (Wayne) of Corbin.
Melvin is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Johnny Eversole, Jeff Eversole, Robert Eversole, Phyllis Campbell, Bonnie Smith, and Margaret Napier, and 12 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bige Eversole and Lucy Carr Eversole and several brothers and sisters.
The funeral service for Melvin will be held at 3 PM Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery Number 2 at Chop Bottom. Visitation will be after 6 PM Wednesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
