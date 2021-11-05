Melvin Gray age 60 of Oxford passed away Saturday October 30, 2021. He was born October 24, 1961 in Manchester, Kentucky the son of Delphia Smith Gray and the late Cecil Gray. Mel was a highly respected member of the Hamilton Police Department where he served for thirty one years as a patrolman, SWAT team member, homicide detective, and mounted patrol officer with his beloved horse, Rusty. But above all, he was a loving father to his four children, a devoted husband of thirty four years, and a fierce protector. Mel is survived by his mother Delphia Gray; his devoted wife JoAnna Gray; his children Adam (Maria) Gray, Aaron Gray, the late Sarah Gray, Nathanael Gray, and Susanna Gray; three grandchildren Josiah, Peter, and Elijah; and one sister Nancy (Terry) Coughlin. Visitation for Mel will be from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM on Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Miltonville Baptist Church, 4475 Elk Creek Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. A service by the Fraternal Order of Police will begin at 12:00 PM Saturday at the church followed by the funeral service, officiated by Pastor Jesse Combs and Pastor Wallace Miller. Burial will be private. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
