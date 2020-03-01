Melvin McQueen, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 25th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Melvin was born in Manchester, KY on October 28, 1956, a son of the late Lora Della Mcqueen and Jessie Pennington.
He is survived by five nieces and nephews: James Mcqueen, Monica Jackson, Willie Ray Burkhart, Jessie Paul Mcqueen, and Joyce Ann Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Mcqueen and Marshall Mcqueen.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tim Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery on Burning Springs.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, March 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.