Melvin R. Maxey, age 70, of Berea, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Faye Kirby Maxey; his mother, Shirley Hibbitts Maxey; two children, Melanie Foley & husband Elbert and Stephanie Smedley, all of Berea, KY; two siblings, Marion Lawson & husband Mike of Louisville, KY, Saundra Hubbard & husband Gary of London, KY; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mullins & husband Sam, Megan Foley, Allie Jones, Lauren Foley, Bailee Smedley, Shelby Smedley, all of Berea, KY; one great grandchild, Jameson Mullins aka biggie boy, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Maxey.
Melvin was a supervisor for Elmo Greer & Sons Construction where he worked for 40 years. He attended Philpot Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Melvin R. Maxey will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with James Smedley officiating. Burial will follow at Berea Cemetery in Berea, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
