Assault 1st degree charges have been levied in three separate cases by the Clay Grand jury that accuses two of the defendants of beating their victims with a metal rod and a catalytic convertor.

-Jonathon Mills, 42, was indicted for two counts of assault 1st; persistent felony offender 2nd and arson in the second degree.  On July 2, 2022, Mills allegedly committed the offense of assault by striking him with a spiked metal rod.  He is accused of also beating Vicki Mills with his fists causing serious injury then started a fire at her home with the intent to destroy it.

-Cory Jackson, 30, was indicted for assault 1st, by the grand jury.  On September 8, 2022, Jackson is accused of beating Gary Gray with a catalytic convertor and causing him serious injury.

-Elliott T. Westberry, 25, was indicted for assault 1st for allegedly causing serious physical injury to Allen Glover by kicking him in the knees and face.

