Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 18, 2020 at approximately 9:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and CSO Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Bobby Woods, 61; Shannon Finley, 48 and Richard Muncy, 37 all of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Chief Jones and Deputies went to a residence on South Highway 421 to execute warrant arrest on the above mentioned subjects. Upon arrival Chief Deputy Jones came into contact with the home owner who attempted to conceal the whereabouts of the other two individuals by stating they weren’t at his residence. Through investigation and search the two male subjects was found hiding in a closet inside the residence. The warrants were issued due to an investigation conducted by Chief Deputy Jones for a recent burglary at a residence on South Highway 421. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center.
Bobby Woods, 61 was charged with:
• Hindering Prosecution 2nd Degree
Shannon Finley, 48 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Theft By Unlawful Taking Over
Richard Muncy, 37 was charged with:
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.