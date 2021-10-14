Senior Lady Tiger Golfer Taylor Messer recently competed for Clay County in the 2021 KHSAA State Golf Tournament and brought home more than she intended on the way. Messer was awarded the 2021 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA State Golf Scholarship! One male, and one female who compete in the State Tournament are awarded this scholarship.
Messer made a post on Facebook thanking those who helped her along her journey thus far. “I just finally want to thank everyone who has worked together to get me to the position I’m in today,” said Messer. “I’ve earned a spot on the University of Pikeville Women’s Golf team, and I’m so excited for that adventure. I also received the KHSAA State Tournament Scholarship. Thank you all so much!"
She is the daughter of Richard and Sheila Messer.
