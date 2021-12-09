On December 8, 2021 at approximately 4:00 Pm Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Dewey Grubb and Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey arrested Quinton Metcalf, 35 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred on Highway 1482 when Sheriff Robinson and units received information on the above mentioned subject at a residence off of Highway 1482. Upon arrival, the above mentioned subject took off on foot when he witnessed law enforcement personnel. During the foot pursuit the subject pulled a firearm out from his holster but did not brandish it toward officers. After a lengthily foot pursuit the subject was apprehended and placed under arrest without further incident. The subject was being sought by law enforcement for absconding parole. During the search the subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. More Charges are pending.
Quinton Metcalf, 35 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Trafficking In a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
• Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) 1st Degree
