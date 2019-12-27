Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 27, 2019 at approximately 12:15 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley and Sheriff K9 Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Heather Wolfe, 30 of Clay Carpet Road and Glenn Hoskins, 34 of Mae Reid Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint of two individuals passed out in a vehicle on a property on North Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputies noted they made contact with both subjects and determined both to be under the influence of intoxicants. During the investigation, a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located on the person of the female and drug paraphernalia was located on the other subject’s person. Deputies noted that the male driver had a handgun laying on the dashboard of the vehicle and a rifle positioned between his legs. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center.
Heather Wolfe, 30 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Glenn Hoskins, 34 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
