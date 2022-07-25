Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 25, 2022 at approximately 4:35 AM Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jimmy Langdon, 30 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject after a traffic stop for vehicle infractions, Upon investigation Deputy Brumley located suspected methamphetamine on the subjects person concealed in a red container.
Jimmy Langdon, 30 was charged with:
• No Registration Receipt
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• No Registration Plates
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
