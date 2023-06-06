At approximately 23:13 PM on 06/05/2023 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for a Residential Structure fire. Upon arrival the structure was well involved with fire throughout. Firefighter’s made a defensive attack on the structure protecting surrounding exposures. All personnel cleared the scene with no incident.
Assisting on scene: Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Fogertown Fire Department
Shortly before this incident MFD responded to a multi-vehicle accident with injury and cleared with no incident.
