In early morning hours at 03:30 a.m. on 07/11/2022 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for a residential structure fire. Upon heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front porch area of the home. Firefighters attempted an offensive attack where they was soon forced to resort to a defensive attack due to stability of the structure and a low water supply. Personnel remained in a defensive attack for the rest of the morning. Firefighters cleared the scene after approximately 4 hours. All personnel cleared the scene without incident.
Soon after clearing our Department ran 3 other calls including a vehicle fire and Fire Alarm.
