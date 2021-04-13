Michael Earnest Stevens, age 40 years and 5 days departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.  He was born on Monday, April 6, 1981 in Covington, KY to Linda (Stevens) Stevens. 

He leaves to mourn his passing his mother:  Linda Stevens; his child: Macey Lynn Stevens.  Also surviving is his brother: John Corey Stevens of Garrard; 2 step-brothers:  Christopher Smith of Garrard and Charles Ed (Boo) Smith of Garrard; his aunts:  Zella Kowolonek of Newport; Virginia Santana of London; Brenda Stevens of London and a host of cousins and friends.  Also surviving are three special friends:  Jeffrey Harris, Jerry Benge and Jonathan Benge.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Edna Stevens and three uncles:  Johnny, Earney, and Lawrence Stevens.

Funeral Services for Michael Stevens will be conducted on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. George Roberts and Frankie Santana will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Woods and Hoskins Cemetery on Arnett Fork in the Big Double Creek Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

Service information

Apr 15
Visitation
Thursday, April 15, 2021
6:30PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Apr 16
Funeral Service
Friday, April 16, 2021
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
