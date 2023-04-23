Michael Hensley (Papaw), age 66, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Flora Hensley; three children, Crystal Combs & husband Roy Lee, Charlie Henry ‘C. H.’ Hensley, Addie Grubb & husband Coy “Shane”; eight grandchildren, Travis Combs, Alicia Hensley & fiancé Trevor Mays, Carla Combs, Amber Combs, Emily Davis & husband Shawn, Shakira Harris & fiancé Mitchell Buckner, Chasity Harris, Relesamae Grubb; six great grandchildren, Levi Davis, Aaron Mays, Weston Davis, Asher Buckner, Elvie Mays, Amelia Buckner; four siblings, Phyllis Hensley & husband Keith, Charlie “Junior” Hensley, Marie Allen & husband Jack, Ambrose “Briar” Hensley & wife Bonnie; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Hensley and Janie Sester; and by six siblings, Eugene Hensley, Willis “Bug” Hensley, William Hensley, Raleigh Hensley, Roberta “Bertie” Taylor, Floyd Hensley.
Michael worked for Mid-South for 28 years. He enjoyed his coffee and cigarettes. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
Funeral services for Michael Hensley will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Cool Springs Community Church in Manchester, Kentucky with David Davidson, Deric Burkhart, Keith Hensley, Harold Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at the Hensley Family Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone, by mail or through the following link.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FWZY3Z77U5US2
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Flora Hensley; three children, Crystal Combs & husband Roy Lee, Charlie Henry ‘C. H.’ Hensley, Addie Grubb & husband Coy “Shane”; eight grandchildren, Travis Combs, Alicia Hensley & fiancé Trevor Mays, Carla Combs, Amber Combs, Emily Davis & husband Shawn, Shakira Harris & fiancé Mitchell Buckner, Chasity Harris, Relesamae Grubb; six great grandchildren, Levi Davis, Aaron Mays, Weston Davis, Asher Buckner, Elvie Mays, Amelia Buckner; four siblings, Phyllis Hensley & husband Keith, Charlie “Junior” Hensley, Marie Allen & husband Jack, Ambrose “Briar” Hensley & wife Bonnie; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Hensley and Janie Sester; and by six siblings, Eugene Hensley, Willis “Bug” Hensley, William Hensley, Raleigh Hensley, Roberta “Bertie” Taylor, Floyd Hensley.
Michael worked for Mid-South for 28 years. He enjoyed his coffee and cigarettes. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
Funeral services for Michael Hensley will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Cool Springs Community Church in Manchester, Kentucky with David Davidson, Deric Burkhart, Keith Hensley, Harold Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at the Hensley Family Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone, by mail or through the following link.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FWZY3Z77U5US2
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.