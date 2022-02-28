Michael Wayne Bowling, peacefully passed to his eternal home on February 25, 2022 at 10:25 P. M. Mike was born October 10, 1960 to Charles and Billie Jean Bowling and Sam and Hester Lipps. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Bowling and the following children: Michael and Amber Bowling, Monica Bowling, John and Whitney Bowling. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Kobe Haze Bowling, Labella Bowling, Miley Bowling and Waelynn Bowling.
Mike is survived by one brother, Charles D. Bowling and wife Sarah Bowling, sister-in-law Freda Marcum and husband Henry Hoskins, and the following nieces and nephews: Dalton Hoskins, Charla Bowling, Sheila Messer and Harvey Marcum.
Mike’s life was touched by loving father figure, Roy Morgan, and mother figure Joyce Smith.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude for all prayers, phone calls and visits.
Special thank you to our pastor, Shirley Joe Smith, of Martin’s Creek Baptist Church and Myrtle Woods for their cherished prayers and phone calls.
Our lives are forever changed by his devastating absence. Our love and respect for him is everlasting and in accordance with his wishes there will be no viewing or funeral services.
