Michael Wayne “MaterHead” Spurlock, age 68 departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Sunday, July 25, 1954 in Clay County to John and Helen Eversole Spurlock. He was a truck driver and mechanic.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Kathy Spurlock, his sons: Kevin Michael “Little Mater” Spurlock and his wife Jennifer and Joshua Shane “Tommy Toe” Spurlock as well as his grandchildren: Trevin Michael Spurlock, Ava Bowling, Brody Spurlock and Hannah Woods. Also surviving are his siblings: Thelma Allen, Linda Martina and Rena Spurlock.
He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Helen Spurlock and his brothers and sisters: Eugene Spurlock, Cecil Spurlock, Tommy Spurlock, Mallie England, Margaret Tatum and Johnie Sue Harbin.
Funeral Services for Michael Wayne “MaterHead” Spurlock will be conducted on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ronnie Brown and Mike Gray will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
