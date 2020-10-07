Michael Wayne Short, the infant son of Donald Short and Kara Roberts Smith departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, October 2, 2020.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Donald Short and Kara Roberts Smith, his maternal grandparents: Kim and Dennie Roberts, his parental grandparents: Doshia Short and Carter Short, his great grandmothers: Lillie Roberts and Gloria Smith as well as these brothers and sisters: Darren Short, Kinsey Smith, Tyler Short, Leah Roberts, Jayla Short, Aden Runion, Kaiden Short and Colton Short.
Services for Michael Wayne Short was conducted on Wednesday, October 7, at 4 PM at the Brown Mission Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community. Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton presided. He was laid to rest in the Brown Mission Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.