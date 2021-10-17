Michelle Rena Middaugh, 50, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, October 15th, at her home.
Michelle was born in Fort Wayne, IN, on March 15th, 1971, a daughter of David Clinton and Vada Britton Middaugh.
She is survived by her sons: Josh Martin and fiancée Briana Smith of Corbin, KY, Justin Cotton, and James Cotton both of Manchester, KY. By her mom, Vada Britton Middaugh. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Chance Martin and Savannah Cotton.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, David Clinton Middaugh.
Services for Michelle will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, October 17th, at Morgan Branch Baptist Church, with Scotty Jewell officiating. Burial will follow in the Oscar Hornsby Cemetery.
Visitation for Michelle will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, October 17th at Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
