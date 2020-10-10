Michelle Shane, 54, of Jamestown, KY, passed away Friday, October 9th, at the Bowling Green Medical Center. 

Michelle was born in Oneida, Ky on September 15, 1966, a daughter of the late Barbara Shane. 

She is survived by her daughters, Heather Herd and Sheena Jackson, both of Jamestown, KY; her siblings: Hank Shane of Georgetown, Mansell Baker, Denise Henson, and Leslie Henson, all of Manchester; and by five grandchildren: Irvin Herd, Peyton Herd, Daniel Butrum, Clayton Butrum, and Carter Mann. 

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Smith Jackson Cemetery on Lockards Creek. 

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Michelle Shane, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 13
Visitation
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 13
Service
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you