Michelle Shane, 54, of Jamestown, KY, passed away Friday, October 9th, at the Bowling Green Medical Center.
Michelle was born in Oneida, Ky on September 15, 1966, a daughter of the late Barbara Shane.
She is survived by her daughters, Heather Herd and Sheena Jackson, both of Jamestown, KY; her siblings: Hank Shane of Georgetown, Mansell Baker, Denise Henson, and Leslie Henson, all of Manchester; and by five grandchildren: Irvin Herd, Peyton Herd, Daniel Butrum, Clayton Butrum, and Carter Mann.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Smith Jackson Cemetery on Lockards Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.