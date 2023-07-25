A Sunday afternoon joy ride ended in tragedy for a new Clay County resident.
Friends of Randy Beach, 66, originally of Ovid, Michigan, say he left their Upper Rader Road residence to go on a scooter ride, something he enjoyed doing.
As the evening got later, the friends say they became worried about Beach when he did not return.
They searched the area for him and called 911 to report him missing.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson said an official missing person’s report was filed early Monday morning.
Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead went to Upper Rader Road and assisted in finding Beach.
A short period later, the orange moped was found off the roadway slightly over an embankment.
“I immediately went over the embankment looking for Mr. Beach when I found him,” Whitehead said. “It appears he crawled from the wreck to a nearby tree. I found him sitting up, leaned against the tree deceased.”
The preliminary investigation shows three puncture marks on the roadway.
“We believe that was the kick stand hitting the pavement,” Whitehead said.
Blood was found on the roadway with Beach’s glasses and hat.
“It’s obvious he struck his head on the roadway, then apparently rolled over the embankment,” he said.
Due to the number of weeds and branches, the deputy says Beach could not be seen from the roadway.
“The area had heavy undergrowth,” Whitehead said. “He was several feet away from the moped and over the embankment. There was no way he could be seen from the roadway.”
Deputy Coroner Billy Aaron Smith pronounced Beach dead at the scene.
