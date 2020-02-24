Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 24, 2020 at approximately 8:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Koby Mickel, 20 of Barbourville. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched out to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Chad Road. Upon arrival, Chief Jones made contact with the above mentioned subject. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Koby Mickel, 20 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
